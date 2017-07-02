The eight-bedroom house at the centre of this 36-acre property has been beautifully-done – while the poolhouse in the gardens is a huge selling point.

In the Itchen Valley, Grade II-listed Martyr Worthy Manor stands in 36 acres of lovely private gardens, pasture and woodland, on rising ground to the north of the 12th-century parish church and, overlooking the river, four miles from Winchester.

Fresh to the market through Savills at a guide price of £6.25m, the classic, 7,637sq ft, late-18th-century house was built in 1790, when it was the combined rectory and manor house.

Two wings were added in the 19th century, when Sir Henry Rivers was rector, although the extensive gardens date mainly from the 20th century.

The gardens are truly magnificent and include herbaceous borders, grass areas under-sown with spring bulbs, yew hedges, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The manor comes with a well-screened courtyard of traditional outbuildings, including a one-bedroom cottage and its adjoining two-bedroom coach house.

Remodelled a number of times, the manor has been the subject of comprehensive renovation and improvement by its current owners, who have added a substantial Georgian wing that sits perfectly with the original house.

It now offers superb family accommodation on three floors, including three/four reception rooms, a sun room, a large kitchen/dining/family room, a splendid master suite, seven further bedrooms and five bath/shower rooms.

The house is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £6.25m – see more details and pictures.