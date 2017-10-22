Nine idyllic properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

We take our regular look at the finest places to come to the market in Country Life over the past week or so, including a Sussex farmhouse and some stunning places in the Bahamas.

A Grade II* listed West Sussex Farmhouse set in a private position.

For sale via Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding style and meticulous design, this Grade II listed house provides lateral 5 bedroom accomodation, exceptional quality throughout and memorable rural views.

For sale via Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully refurbished and extended Georgian manor house, Listed Grade II, with views to the village church.

For sale via Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 5 bed, 5.5 bath 6,299 sf marina residence with Media Room, Crestron Smart Home system, custom upgrades and designer furnishings. Hotel rental program. 60’ Dock Slip available for purchase.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ocean Club Estates. Designed by well-known architect Howard Holtzman, impeccably decorated. 8,500 sq ft, 5 bed, 6 bath golf course residence offers idyllic views.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.

A small group of offshore cays just south of

Mangrove Cay, Andros totaling 8.251 acres. Protected boat basin, 2 beaches, 5 BR and

6.5 baths. Water, electricity and telephone from mainland.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beachfront Penthouse. 4,400 sf completely

customized and upgraded, offered fully furnished. Within 2 minutes

of golf, casino, restaurants and shopping.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.

Colonial double storey 4 BR 4 bath Villa

with charming plantation shutters offers 3,104 sf of air-conditioned living space. Just a

2-minute walk to the clubhouse, pool, and beach. Gated.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.

8,850 sf state-of-the-art home has 121 feet of beautiful sandy beachfront. Designed for entertaining with 6 beds, 6.5 baths, pool, outdoor kitchen and media room.

For sale via Siri Bahamas. See more pictures and details about this property.