Nine lovely properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up includes an award-winning Lake District hideaway, a wonderful house in Guernsey and a room with a truly exquisite view.

An outstanding period manor farmhouse in a peaceful edge of village setting.

Design award-winning idyllic country retreat located less than 30 minutes drive from the Lake District, Oxenholme 14 miles. Surrounded by stunning gardens overlooking a lake and benefiting from separate annex.

Apartment near the Ponte Vecchio spread over the 3rd and the 4th floors, about 200 sqm with panoramic views and in good condition.

One of Guernsey’s most important homes.

A striking contemporary house with equestrian facilities.

A magnificent Listed Grade II country house providing substantial accommodation and converted granary annexe, amid park-like gardens and grounds.

Prominent modern living amongst stunning gardens.

A beautifully renovated modern five bedroom family house set in a beautiful tranquil location with wonderful views.

Described as “the best of the bunch”, this is a magnificent Lutyens masterpiece in stunning rural surroundings.

