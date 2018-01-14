Nine magnificent homes across Britain and Ireland, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular pick of some of the properties to show up in Country Life over the past week or so.

Simply stunning Victorian house in a desirable edge of village setting.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine late Georgian country house with land and outstanding views.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 7 bedroom house for sale on the Wentworth Estate.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ardnacarrig House, one of Cork’s most special period properties. Ardnacarrig House, started life as Park View in the early 1800’s, originally owned by James C. Allman, a Whiskey distiller who had his very own distillery known as Allman & Co Ltd across the Bandon River, it was once one of the most successful distilleries in all of Ireland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant regency-style Georgian house and estate in prime Co. Meath location.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Montebello is a spectacular period home standing in fantastic mature gardens, set back from the sought after Killiney Hill Road in County Dublin.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A magnificent estate overlooking the River Suir with a private situation.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

No. 18 Kenilworth Square is a fine example of an elegant Victorian residence in Dublin.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.