An Oxfordshire home with a medieval vaulted hall that’s perfect for a 21st century party

This sprawling house in Oxfordshire has at its heart a superb medieval banqueting hall which would make an ideal modern entertaining space.

The Grade II-listed Copcourt House is a charming Queen Anne-fronted house and set in 73 acres of gardens and farmland at Thame, Oxfordshire, and for sale through Savills at £5.25m.

Originally part of the Thame Park estate, it stands in a pleasantly rolling landscape at the foot of the Chiltern Hills, some four miles south of Thame – once the heart of one of England’s most powerful monasteries.

The main house was built in 1706 – though some parts pre-date that – and enjoys unspoilt westerly views over its formal gardens, offering more than 6,500sq ft of light and airy accommodation.

The undisputed highlight is the splendid 40ft medieval banqueting hall, with its impressive double-vaulted ceiling and a mezzanine floor at one end.

The room is accessed via the drawing room which leads in turn to the rest of the main house, but it can also be accessed externally through French doors – and there are attached a bathroom and cloakroom which make it an ideal entertaining space.

Elsewhere on the ground floor there are three further reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, with a cellar and utility room below.

The six bedrooms and four bathrooms are split across the first and second floors of the main house.

Within those huge grounds are a number of other buildings that include a two-bedroom cottage, a granary, a summer house, a barn and a series of garages and sheds.

Copcourt House is for sale via Savills at £5.25 million – see more pictures and details.