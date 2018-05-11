A picture-perfect Tudor farmhouse in Surrey, with ancient beams, stables and a very 21st century kitchen

This gorgeous Tudor farmhouse in Surrey has a wealth of character and equestrian facilities which will bring joy to the hearts of horse lovers.
Anyone looking for a picture-perfect Tudor home near London will be hard pushed to find a better example than the 16th-century, Grade II-listed Damson Cottage Farm at Grayswood, near Haslemere.
This tastefully refurbished farmhouse with excellent equestrian facilities is set in more than six acres of mature gardens, paddocks and woodland, with the whole for sale at a guide price of £2 million via Savills.
Historically the house was part of the Witley estate, once owned by shipping magnate Viscount Pirrie, manager of Harland and Wolff, the largest ship-construction firm in the world and the builders of Titanic.
This sprawling 4,400sq ft house is approached via a long tree-lined drive off a quiet country lane, which backs onto a common leading to National Trust land at the Devils Punch Bowl.
Damson Cottage Farm’s Tudor origins are evident in the beamed inner hall, one of four charming reception rooms – including a library, drawing room and study – linked by a Mark Wilkinson kitchen.
The master suite and two bedrooms are located on the first floor, with a further two double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the landing above.
The gardens are secluded and attractive, and within the grounds you’ll find a heated swimming pool plus a separate cottage.
Elsewhere in the grounds lies one of the property’s great attractions: the equestrian facilities. There are five stables plus a store room and a tack room, while there’s also a large outbuilding left over from when the property was still a working farm.
Damson Cottage is for sale via Savills – see more details and pictures.
