The late medieval farmhouse with part-moated gardens and grounds

Grade II* listed Popples Farmhouse stands in 8.2 acres of enchanting gardens, grounds and paddocks.

Tom Orford of Savills in Ipswich is already fielding enquiries for Grade II*-listed Popples Farmhouse at Brettenham, near Lavenham, Suffolk, which was relaunched on the market in the run-up to Easter, at a revised guide price of £1.75m.

Home to its present owners for more than 20 years, Popples Farmhouse, previously known as Poplars Farm, has been lovingly maintained, inside and out.

It offers 4,810sq ft of surprisingly light and bright family accommodation, with four reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, 6/7 bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Described in its listing as a fine 15th-century, and later, thatched timber-framed building with exposed timber framing and plaster infill and a moat on the west and south sides, the late-medieval house stands in 8.2 acres of enchanting gardens, grounds and paddocks, in an idyllic rural setting four miles from Lavenham and nine miles from Bury St Edmunds.

