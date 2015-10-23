A former post office and an immaculate Georgian house are both located in the best villages in their areas, in The Cotswolds and the North York Moors National Park

It’s an often acknowleged fact that location is everything when you’re looking for your perfect house. Schools aside, of course it is a major driver. In which case these two properties shouldn’t be on the market for long: one is located in one of the prettiest villages in the Cotswolds, and the other in one of the best villages within the North Moors National Park

Cotswolds gem

Gloucestershire, £1.2 million

Turville Cottage, Eastleach

5 bedrooms, Aga, annexe, walled gardens

Strutt & Parker (01285 897614)

This house was once the village post office and shop, but has been converted into a good-sized family home. The village straddles the River Leach and is known for its pretty period properties. Across a courtyard is a stone building with two ground-floor rooms and a bedroom/study and a shower room above.

Moorland village house

North Yorkshire, £685,000

Prospect House, Lastingham

4 bedrooms, garden room, attic rooms, quarter-acre garden

Savills-Smiths Gore (01904 617820)

This Georgian house is in immaculate condition. Lastingham is considered to be one of the best villages in the North York Moors National Park, within easy distance of Pickering and 35 miles north of York. Of particular note is the garden room, which extends along the house and opens onto the south-facing garden.

** Search more country houses for sale