A 200 year old cottage with fabulous views over the Marshwood Vale

Agnes Stamp

Providence Cottage is an attractive detached period property.

Providence Cottage

Dating back more than 200 years, charming Providence Cottage, in Ryall near Bridport is on the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff at a guide price of £675,000.

Approached via a long drive through secluded grounds amouting to about an acre, Providence Cottage is a charming property of colour washed stone, flint and brick elevations under a slate roof.

The property benefits from three good sized bedrooms and boasts a wealth contemporary features which compliment the existing period features, such as Inglenook fireplace and
timber panelling.

Outside, Providence Cottage has a detached garage and two further outbuildings which,
subject to planning, could offer potential conversion. The surrounding gorgeous gardens and grounds feature a summer house with garden store, a lovely formal garden, vegetable garden, orchard and small area of woodland.

Ryall is a pretty and idyllic hamlet set on the edge of the Marshwood Vale and set within an Area of Outstanding National Beauty. The nearby village of Morcombelake has a shop and post office and about 15 minutes to the West is the coastal resort of Lyme Regis and Axminster with a mainline railway station serving London Waterloo is also within easy reach.