A remote Scottish island home that’s the stuff of dreams

A magical setting, a beautiful house: this speck on the map just off the Isle of Lewis is gloriously romantic.

The dream of a gorgeous home tucked away on a remote island is a gloriously enticing prospect for anyone with a romantic streak. And they don’t come any more tucked away, or more romantic, than Tigh na Sith, on a rocky outpost of the Isle of Lewis called Great Bernera.

The views are simply breathtaking. There’s a picturesque, raised wooden area which offers views out to the Atlantic Ocean, and also a pretty garden. If you feel the need for more outdoor space to call your own, there is also a chance for the buyer to pick up more land on the island.

The house itself dates from about 1910, but has been extended and modernised by the current owners. There are three bedrooms in all, plus several modern features including a sort of mini-spa consisting of a sauna and a jet pool.

The house is intoxicatingly remote, but not entirely isolated: the fact that there is a causeway bridge (rather than needing to rely on a ferry) will put many fears at rest, and there is also another home elsewhere on this tiny island.

In addition, Lewis itself has plenty to offer: it’s the most populous of the Hebridean islands, and Stornaway – the biggest town in the Western Isles – has plenty of shops, restaurants schools and even a hospital.

Not that you come to this part of the world for shops and restaurants, of course. Lewis is a relatively flat but varied landscape with sandy beaches, machair and peat moorland, and is a haven for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts on the lookout for otters, deer and eagles as well as numerous seabirds.

As for the asking price? The owners are inviting offers over £310,000, making it well in range as a holiday home – agents CKD Galbraith have more information and photographs in their brochure.

