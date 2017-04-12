A magnificent Georgian house on the Isle of Mull for the price of a Guildford semi

This house for sale on the Isle of Mull is a vision of Georgian cosiness in an idyllic natural setting.

No, the picture at the top of this page is not a scene from an upcoming BBC period drama. It’s a house for sale on the Isle of Mull, with a price listed as ‘offers over £550,000’.

Garmony House is located in an area that boasts a rich variety of rare birds – including golden eagles – as well as herds of red deer, while otters are often seen on the Ross of Mull. There are sweeping views across the Sound, and a craggy backdrop to die for.

The house itself was originally a 16th century cottage, but was hugely enlarged in the Georgian era to make it what it is today, with high ceilings, sash windows and five bedrooms.

There are all manner of period features – huge fireplaces, elegant doorways and so on – but overall the interior has a lovely cosy feel. This isn’t a cold, stately building – it’s a lovely home.

The house has a lovely private position up a lane and in nearly two acres of land, which includes assorted outbuildings; but it’s also fairly close to local shops and the ferry terminal should you need easy access to the mainland.

Agents Bell Ingram describe Garmony House as ‘one of the finest Georgian houses on Mull’. You won’t find us arguing with that. And all for the price of a 2-bed semi in Guildford.

More details from Bell Ingram (01631 566122)