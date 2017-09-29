Seven beautiful character homes for under £450,000

For the price of a small London flat you could live in an immaculate thatched cottage, a Victorian villa with a sea view or a stunning stone farmhouse set in 12 acres of National Park.

It’s proof that you really can take your pick of drop-dead gorgeous character homes for under £450,000. Here’s our pick of some of the best on the market right now.

This utterly delightful thatched, detached cottage just a few miles form Salisbury is on the market for the first time in a quarter of a century. It’s a three-bedroom home that has been sympathetically updated inside with original features retained – including ceiling beams and an Aga in the kitchen.

The garden is a lovely size, there is plenty of parking and a garage, and calming views of the fields beyond.

For sale via Fox Grant.

A grand Victorian home in the village of Niton, not far from Ventnor, this immaculate house has four bedrooms, a superb kitchen-diner and stunning views to the south looking out across open fields to the sea.

There are magnificent walks straight out of the front door – much of the surrounding countryside is National Trust land – while there is also a country pub within a few minutes’ stroll.

For sale via Spence Willard.

In the village of Par, just around the bay from St Austell, is this four bedroom, three reception room house full of character that has been completely refurbished by the present owners. It’s a traditional stone-built cottage which has had a conservatory added; in the garden is an outbuilding which could easily be converted into a self-contained apartment to be used as a holiday home or granny annexe.

Par itself has a station, and a lovely sandy beach which is only a short walk away – while the lively town of St Austell is just a few minutes’ drive.

For sale via Lewis & Co.

This enormous country house is a Grade II-listed converted barn which offers a huge amount of space. It’s a 17th century building, with the main living area making the most of the building’s height. There is also a kitchen-diner, utility room and four bedrooms.

It’s equally spacious outside: the beautiful garden and extensive grounds even include a paddock.

For sale via Halls.

Yes, you really do get the whole thing – plus just under 12 acres of land with this stone-built two-bedroom cottage plus two-storey stone-built barn attached.

Inside the home is perfectly liveable, albeit in need of updating, but the potential offered by this glorious place in the Yorkshire Dales National Park is extraordinary.

For sale via GSC Grays.

This mill in the heart of the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Beauty was converted into a two-bedroom home 15 years ago, and a fine job they did too. The home is arranged around a central living area that makes the most of the building’s grandeur, with a galleried landing.

Beyond the main house there is an outbuilding that has been set up as a home office. The gardens are particularly pretty, with a stream and a bridge, while the village of Daddry Shield is just a few yards away.

For sale via Signature.

Just four miles from the charming town of Ludlow, this three-bedroom, two reception room cottage is not one for the faint-hearted. It needs a total refurbishment within, while the outbuildings also need attention.

It’s sure to be worth the effort, however. Once it’s finished, you’ll be left with handsome house that also includes cottage gardens, several barns buildings, a paddock and a cattle shed.

For sale via Nick Champion.