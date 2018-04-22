Seven enticing properties, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

Basset Manor occupies a beautiful situation between Stoke Row and Checkendon villages, discreetly set back off Uxmore Road in undulating countryside. The property is a handsome 17th century manor house with Edwardian and later additions set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is Grade II Listed.

For sale with Savills.

Charming old vicarage within the heart of a desirable village.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A Grade I-Listed castle set within a diverse, investment estate.

For sale with Savills.

Uninterrupted views.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Stunning Grade II listed country house in a beautiful parkland setting.

For sale with Knight Frank.

Thameside is a prestigious collection of sumptuous apartments and townhouses in Windsor, all created with exquisite attention to detail. This lavish development basks in a coveted position on the River Thames, affording wonderful waterside views.

For sale with Savills.

A first class south facing commercial arable farm with a portfolio of attractive residential properties and traditional buildings in North Dorset.

For sale with Savills.