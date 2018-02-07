Seven of the finest farmhouses for sale in Britain, including one with a sauna and underground tunnel

The lure of living in a beautiful old farmhouse needn't mean putting up with draughts and dilapidation. We've picked out seven stunning farmhouses for sale across the country, from £700,000 to £4.25 million.

Beneath the kitchen at Norman Farm, a classic Grade II-listed Berkshire farmhouse at Burghclere, is a contemporary twist in the form of a large cellar with a sauna, steam room and underground tunnel.

Upstairs, huge modern windows give panoramic views well beyond the swimming pool, lawns, tennis court, vegetable garden and pond with pontoon in the grounds.

The farm’s 146 acres also include a timber-frame barn, games room and additional outbuildings. There are four bedrooms and planning permission has been approved for a two-storey extension to create two additional bedrooms and increase the size of the drawing room.

The charm of this 17th-century Cotswolds farmhouse lies not in its loveliness alone – one of its three bedrooms contains a magnificent Jacobean bed, believed to be part of the original structure of the Grade II*-listed building and, reputably, a priest hole.

In more than six acres, with millponds, paddocks and woodland, Wresden Farm, near Uley, comes with an early-18th-century barn, a self-contained one-bedroom flat and other buildings to do with an old 17th-century mill.

Petty France Farm, named for the tiny hamlet it adorns just west of the Malvern Hills, close to the market town of Ledbury, is an extremely pretty 16th-century farmhouse with four bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom converted barn.

Dating from 1497, the building is largely of 17th-century construction, with Georgian additions. The seven acres also contain a traditional stable block and a two-storey granary, as well as 5.7 acres of pasture, woodland and ponds.

Representing a lovely business opportunity in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Summerhill Farm – near the ever popular village of Amroth, with its unspoilt Blue Flag beach – has three bedrooms in the main house and comes with two one-bedroom cottages in 1½ acres of landscaped grounds.

There is also an opportunity to buy an adjacent three-bedroom property. At low tide, it’s possible to walk along the beach to Wiseman’s Bridge and the seaside town of Saundersfoot.

Handsome and Georgian, Ryton Farm House, in a small unspoilt village of the same name, near Shifnal, has five bedrooms and has been elegantly restored by the current owners – the formal knot garden outside is also beautifully maintained.

As well as sunny gardens, the grounds include an annexe, a range of period barns and stables.

In 2009, the vendors of charmingly situated Hill Farm, close to the village of Appley, established award-winning modern farm buildings for a cheese-making enterprise. In addition to a dairy and creamery, the 31 acres include a walled vegetable garden, pasture (151⁄2 acres), woodland (123⁄4 acres) and single-bank fishing on the River Tone, at the bottom of the valley.

The main house has five bedrooms and there’s also a two-bedroom barn conversion plus other traditional stone barns.

A few miles south of Cranleigh is this five-bedroom home with its own orchard, woodland and a huge lawned area which you might think of as a sort of village green.

Inside the home there are all sorts of period features – beamed ceilings, and inglenook fireplace – but it’s been nicely finished in a comfortable and homely style.

