Six incredible homes on the doorstep of Britain’s greatest golf courses

Golfers and non-golfers alike will love these delightful houses in beautiful spots near the famous golf courses at St Andrews, Turnberry, Sunningdale, Muirfield, Royal Birkdale and Royal St George's.

In the village of Maybole just a few minutes from the spectacular golf courses of Turnberry is this absolutely delightful Scottish manse. It’s an immaculate 18th century, seven-bedroom home which has a separate cottage within the grounds as well.

Beyond that are even more delights, however: there’s a swimming pool (indoor, of course – this is Ayrshire we’re talking about) and tennis court.

Best of all for the golf nut? The house has its own private nine-hole golf course. You can tune up your game in privacy before heading out to the championship links a couple of miles away on the coast.

For sale via Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This house on The Scores – the road which runs up behind the famous clubhouse of the R&A at St Andrews – is a stone-built Victorian semi in a lovely leafy location.

It’s probably the nicest spot in St Andrews, perfectly-located for golf, the university and the town centre.

It also boasts a lovely garden with a pretty conservatory.

For sale via Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situtated on the edge of Sandwich town centre but in the direction of Royal St George’s is this house, bursting with character.

There is a huge living room with original wooden beams exposed, and while it’s been quirkily decorated there is a huge amount of charm.

It’s practical, too: as well as kitchen and living room, there is also a utility room, study and a garage.

For sale via Michael Cooper & Partners. See more pictures and details about this property.

This house is perfectly-situated for both Royal Birkdale and Hillside golf clubs, and is in immaculate condition following a major rebuild in 2010.

Inside it’s been decorated in a fairly modern fashion, but you can’t fault the quality – and as well as the usual reception rooms there’s also a library, games room/cinema and a gym.

The garden is huge too, enjoying a raised patio area with steps down to extensive lawn with further established borders well screened with a variety of plants, shrubs and trees and water feature.

For sale via Chris Tinsley. See more pictures and details about this property.

This property set within large, south-facing gardens is a beautifully light home with 4/5 bedrooms, plenty of original features and great views towards the Lammermuir Hills.

The delightful village of Gullane is something of a golf mecca: as well as the famous Muirfield links, there are three courses at Gullane Golf Club plus other lovely tracks at nearby Luffness and Archerfield.

For sale via Simpson & Marwick. See more pictures and details about this property.

We’ve all dreamt of making a sketch on a scrap of paper which will one day become our dream house. Few of us ever turn that dream into reality. One man who did exactly that is Tony Jardine.

The Formula 1 driver-turned-commentator who built this 10,400sq ft house with his wife, Jeanette. After years in the planning stage, they lived in this house happily for a long time – but with Tony now winding down his career, they’re after somewhere with more garage space for his classic cars.

It’s walking distance from Sunningdale Golf Club, which has two of the finest inland courses in Britain, in a leafy street full of quite spectacular homes.

For sale via Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.