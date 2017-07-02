Six perfect properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

We take our regular look back at some of the houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
Armathwaite, Nr Carlisle, Cumbria – £1,250,000
A handsome period country house standing in an idyllic parkland setting on the River Eden.
On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.
Church Farm House, Hampshire – £2,150,000
A handsome Grade II* listed house, in need of refurbishment, with excellent secondary accommodation, lovely gardens and grounds.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Surrey / Sussex border – £6.75 million
Originally a hunting lodge about a day’s ride from London, and built in the style of a London merchant’s house, Knightons is a gracious, Grade II listed Regency country house at the edge of the village.
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Hathersage, Derbyshire – £2.5 million
Substantial Grade II listed country house set in a very special estate on the outskirts of Hathersage.
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Pimlico, London – £2,650,000
Lateral living with award winning views. A first floor apartment with three double bedrooms benefiting from a lift, a building caretaker and access to Eccleston Square.
On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.
Yew Tree House, Oxfordshire – £2,495,000
Yew Tree House is a beautifully presented 7 bedroom family house with separate guest/staff annexe and grounds of over an acre.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.