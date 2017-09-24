Take a look at our round-up of the properties which appeared in Country Life's 20 September issue, including a vast Berkshire estate and a delightful seaside home in Sussex.

Aldermaston Park is a unique opportunity to acquire a 139 acre estate in West Berkshire suitable for a range of uses subject to planning located within a parkland setting.

On the market with Carter Jonas.

The Old Vicarage, Wraysbury, is a Grade II listed family home combines historic character with contemporary, adaptable accommodation. It offers an idyllic semi-rural lifestyle with easy access to the M25, Heathrow and London Waterloo line.

For sale via Frosts.

Outstanding Cotswold home in a perfect rural position with coach house and further accommodation.

For sale via Savills.

Lower Mill Estate is a safe haven where home comforts come with the freedom to holiday in 550 acres of unspoilt lakeside nature reserve.

On the market with the estate direct.

Stunning Grade II listed country house in beautiful parkland setting.

On the market with Knight Frank.

Stunningly beautiful parkland with stunning views of the Chilterns with potential to develop a new country house.

On the market with Savills.

Secluded residential estate in spectacular countryside

On the market with Knight Frank.

A striking Listed Grade II* former vicarage in Warlingham dating from the 17th century, now in need of some restoration, set in a mature garden.

For sale via Jackon-Stops & Staff.

A private and secluded country house set in a desirable location

For sale via Knight Frank.

Magnificent 5 bedroom waterfront home on an exclusive marine estate with an outdoor pool and sea views.

On the market with Savills.

Charming Grade II* listed stone manor house within its own picturesque mixed rural estate close to the popular village of Tisbury.

On the market with Savills.

18th century Gerogian masterpiece in a picturesque setting amongst rolling parkland, woodland and double bank fishing.

On the market with Savills.