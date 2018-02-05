A sprawling and beautifully-restored country house with woodland in the heart of Surrey

Tucked away near Farnham in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty you'll find Sentry Hill, a gorgeous country home with woodland, a tennis court, stables and a delightful little summer house.
A house of impeccable Arts-and-Crafts parentage has come to the market in the beautiful Surrey Hills AONB.
Sentry Hill, for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.75 million, is a spacious family home in Frensham, three miles from Farnham on the road to Haslemere, and on the doorstep of some truly beautiful National Trust-owned open spaces.
Designed by Farnham’s own Harold Falkner in 1909, and extended in 1924, this striking six-bedroom family house stands in almost 10 acres of formal gardens and paddocks.
The AONB is centred on the National Trust’s Frensham Common, a beautiful mix of woodland and lakes which offers miles of land to roam, and even a sandy beach with a lake offering the chance to dabble in sailing. For the horse lover there is even a bridleway right on the doorstep, at the foot of Sentry Hill.
Confidently updated by the owners during their 14-year tenure, the house retains many signature features, including the original front door, fireplaces and oak panelling in the reception hall, complemented by new oak panelling, herringbone flooring and a wood burner in the drawing room.
The attention to detail has been great: there are new windows throughout, beautifully made and leaded so as to remain within keeping.
The hub of the house is the open-plan, triple-aspect kitchen/dining/family room, which opens onto the wrap-around, west-facing terrace, via three sets of French doors.
As well as the main house there is also a coach house which has been renovated and arranged as two separate apartments, ideal for visitors or perhaps to be used as Air BnB lets.
There is also a neat stabling complex, screened from the house by trees, and which includes an all-weather manège.
Within the grounds there is also a fine-looking tennis court sheltered by mature hedges, as well as huge lawns, a pergola walk, wooded areas and a delightful little summer house.
Sentry Hill is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.75 million – see more details and pictures.
