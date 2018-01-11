This newly-built house in St George's Hill is the latest home demonstrating that the property market is alive and well at the top end.

Last year we reported on several houses on the Wentworth Estate that are part of a surprisingly healthy market in the £15-£30 million bracket. A few miles up the road at St George’s Hill, the same story can be told.

One such house, on the market for £25 million via Knight Frank and Savills, is the iconic Camp End Manor – arguably the Hill’s most prestigious new launch of the autumn season. More than 100 highly skilled craftspeople have been involved in the creation of this very English house, built to exacting international standards for developer Werner Capital by architect Lees Associates, with interiors designed by Linley.

Camp End Manor takes its name from the Iron Age fort that once occupied this unique site at the highest point of the 900-acre estate, the ramparts of which still define the south and west boundaries of its garden.

Consequently, the house can claim the best views of all 440 houses on St George’s Hill, with an uninterrupted outlook over at least 20 miles of the surrounding Surrey countryside.

Located centrally on its 1.4-acre plot, the elegant 14,600sq ft house, arranged over two storeys with a basement level below, is rooted in the landscape, with each of its four façades reflecting a separate area of the garden and surroundings below.

At ground-floor level, the principal living spaces are arranged in the three wings of the house around a grand elliptical ‘floating’ staircase, crafted by hand in the finest French limestone, with ancillary accommodation occupying the spaces in between.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, an ante room, a gun room (a must-have in Surrey these days?), a drawing room, a study/library, a dining room, two kitchens and a family room, with all the main rooms having exceptionally high ceilings to create a sense of harmony.

The palatial master suite takes up the full length of the south side of the house at first-floor level and enjoys the finest views.

The lower-ground floor contains the leisure spaces where, stepping carefully down the helical stairs, you can glimpse the 12m pool through a full-height glazed wall, before arriving in the wine bar – the perfect place to unwind.