Some of Surrey’s finest new houses come to the market, with plenty of space to park the Lamborghinis.

After one of the most challenging years ever experienced by developers of flagship new houses at the very top end of the prime property market, Surrey-based builder Octagon celebrated Christmas in style with a flurry of sales worth an estimated £27.75 million, all concluded in the last four weeks of the year.

A delighted, and doubtless relieved, Angus McQuhae, the firm’s sales director, confirms that all the recent sales were of classic detached Octagon houses in prime locations within commuting distance of central London, close to excellent schools and colleges and intended to be the new owners’ main family home.

They included Saddle Stones at an asking price of £7.5m on the exclusive St George’s Hill Estate in Weybridge; two 8,634sq ft ‘super homes’ — Fairmont House and Grenville House at Burwood Park, next door to St George’s Hill — both on the market for about £5.5m and sold within weeks of each other; and another typical Octagon offering, Gorse Hill Rising on Gorse Hill, in the prestigious Wentworth estate, priced at £7.5m and sold just short of completion within the four-week golden window.

Saddle Stones had an asking price of £7.5m.

Fully completed, dressed and ready to go is Octagon’s latest showstopper, Falconwood House (pictured at the top of the page, and below), which sits in an acre of private grounds on St George’s Hill, overlooking the emerald fairways of the estate’s famous golf course, and is now for sale through Savills (01932 838000) at a guide price of £9.5m.

Even by St George’s Hill standards, the setting is exceptional, with landscaped and planted gardens providing both near and far-reaching views, whether from the deep, paved terrace or the heated outdoor infinity pool with its spectacular waterfall feature.

The large detached house has grandiose proportions, with all the main ground-floor rooms having 13ft ceiling heights.

It boasts four impressive reception rooms, five double bedroom suites, a lavishly equipped kitchen with an informal dining area, a cinema room and separate staff accommodation.

An integral garage, accessed by a sweeping drive from the private electronic entry gates, has ample space for three Lamborghinis. Well you have to have somewhere to park…

Specialist builders such as Octagon, Hencan and others have taken on the mantle of Surrey master builder W. G. Tarrant, who, in 1911, bought 964 acres of land on St George’s Hill from the Egerton family and, the following year, set about building his ideal residential estate, where wealthy professionals and captains of industry could enjoy peace and privacy in surroundings of natural beauty.

Sport and exercise were part and parcel of Tarrant’s vision and he straightaway commissioned golf-course designer Harry S. Colt to create a private 18-hole course on the estate. That was just the start: today’s St George’s Hill offers, in addition, a nine-hole golf course, a tennis and leisure club and a wide range of sporting and fitness facilities, including a crèche.

