A stunning John Nash-designed house for under £400,000

A few miles from Hay-on-Wye lies this beautiful house at a price that will make urban buyers green with jealousy.

John Nash is said to have had a hand in the building of Grade II-listed Wayside, New Radnor, not far from Hay-on-Wye.

The house was built in 1832, and was briefly a temperance hotel around the turn of the 20th century.

Today, however, it is a private home – and a very handsome one too. Delightfully pink, with shuttered windows and wisteria, it has five bedrooms, a large wine cellar and French doors opening onto terraces and a garden.

The who place has been sensitively refurbished to update while keeping things in character.

In the kitchen, for example, there is a granite work surface and a new Aga; steps down lead to a lower ground floor that was once a kitchen, but now is used as a scullery, studio and gym.

The asking price for the house is £395,000 – barely enough to buy a one-bedroom flat in most parts of London. It seems unlikely that this one will stay on the market for long.

On the market with Knight Frank (01432 818 164)