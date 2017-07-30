Ten marvellous properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up of properties advertised in Country Life includes a rural gem in Hertfordshire, an exemplary equestrian property in Worcestershire and a fabulous farm in Shropshire.

Gloucestershire – £2.75 million

An extremely private Cotswold farm set in 151 acres.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Herefordshire – £1.45 million

A stunning rural gem with a myriad of opportunities. The estate comprises a main house, subsidiary accommodation and a family lakeside cabin all standing in a parkland setting with unrivalled views across Herefordshire.

On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.

Hertfordshire – £3.45 million

A handsome and well proportioned village house set within landscaped grounds

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Shropshire – £1.395 million

A wonderful farm estate comprising a farmhouse, versatile outbuildings and land including paddocks. Ideal for farming or equestrian purposes.

On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.

Somerset – £3 million

A beautiful Grade II* listed family home in the popular Somerset village of Dicheat.

On the market with Strutt & Parker. See more details about this property.

Suffolk – £2.25 million

Nestling in the heart of the picturesque Alde Valley, a wonderfully secluded 26 acre estate enjoying a tranquil and tucked away setting.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

Surrey – £9.5 million

An outstanding late Victorian country house surrounded by extensive parkland grounds

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Warwickshire – £1.25 million

A luxurious property in a unique setting.

On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.

Worcestershire – £1.395 million

An exemplary equestrian property with exceptional facilities and a luxurious house at its heart.

On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.

Worcestershire – £950,000

A deeply luxurious house with large gardens and ancillary accommodation in an accessible location.

On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.

 