Ten marvellous properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up of properties advertised in Country Life includes a rural gem in Hertfordshire, an exemplary equestrian property in Worcestershire and a fabulous farm in Shropshire.
Gloucestershire – £2.75 million
An extremely private Cotswold farm set in 151 acres.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Herefordshire – £1.45 million
A stunning rural gem with a myriad of opportunities. The estate comprises a main house, subsidiary accommodation and a family lakeside cabin all standing in a parkland setting with unrivalled views across Herefordshire.
On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.
Hertfordshire – £3.45 million
A handsome and well proportioned village house set within landscaped grounds
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Shropshire – £1.395 million
A wonderful farm estate comprising a farmhouse, versatile outbuildings and land including paddocks. Ideal for farming or equestrian purposes.
On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.
Somerset – £3 million
A beautiful Grade II* listed family home in the popular Somerset village of Dicheat.
On the market with Strutt & Parker. See more details about this property.
Suffolk – £2.25 million
Nestling in the heart of the picturesque Alde Valley, a wonderfully secluded 26 acre estate enjoying a tranquil and tucked away setting.
On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.
Surrey – £9.5 million
An outstanding late Victorian country house surrounded by extensive parkland grounds
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Warwickshire – £1.25 million
A luxurious property in a unique setting.
On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.
Worcestershire – £1.395 million
An exemplary equestrian property with exceptional facilities and a luxurious house at its heart.
On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.
Worcestershire – £950,000
A deeply luxurious house with large gardens and ancillary accommodation in an accessible location.
On the market with Andrew Grant. See more details about this property.
