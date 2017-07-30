Ten marvellous properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up of properties advertised in Country Life includes a rural gem in Hertfordshire, an exemplary equestrian property in Worcestershire and a fabulous farm in Shropshire.

An extremely private Cotswold farm set in 151 acres.

A stunning rural gem with a myriad of opportunities. The estate comprises a main house, subsidiary accommodation and a family lakeside cabin all standing in a parkland setting with unrivalled views across Herefordshire.

A handsome and well proportioned village house set within landscaped grounds

A wonderful farm estate comprising a farmhouse, versatile outbuildings and land including paddocks. Ideal for farming or equestrian purposes.

A beautiful Grade II* listed family home in the popular Somerset village of Dicheat.

Nestling in the heart of the picturesque Alde Valley, a wonderfully secluded 26 acre estate enjoying a tranquil and tucked away setting.

An outstanding late Victorian country house surrounded by extensive parkland grounds

A luxurious property in a unique setting.

An exemplary equestrian property with exceptional facilities and a luxurious house at its heart.

A deeply luxurious house with large gardens and ancillary accommodation in an accessible location.

