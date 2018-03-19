A thatched waterside cottage for sale in one of Cornwall’s most beautiful spots

The brilliantly-name Hotch Potch lies in prime position overlooking a stretch of water made famous by Daphne du Maurier. Penny Churchill reports.

Immortalised by Daphne du Maurier in her novel Frenchman’s Creek, the Helford River nestles between the western edge of Falmouth Bay and the sheltered eastern side of the Lizard Peninsula. More secluded than the main estuary are the river’s many steep-sided, tree-lined creeks, which provide a tranquil habitat for a wide range of bird and marine wildlife.

‘There are many compelling reasons why families return to Helford year after year, and generation after generation, usually to take advantage of the idyllic sheltered creeks and inlets of the Helford river, which is ideal for day sailing,’ says Ian Lillicrap, founder of Truro-based Lillicrap Chilcott.

Mr Lillicrap is handling the £1.1 million sale of the delightful Hotch Potch in Helford, which stands on high ground overlooking the water, the village and the creek below – it’s the thatched cottage towards the top left of this picture:

This enchanting three-bedroom house, on the market for the first time in 40 years, overlooks the pretty, colour-washed and thatched cottages of a delightfully unspoilt village that hugs the shoreline of the tidal creek.

Re-thatched in 2016, and equally desirable as a main or second home, according to the agent, Hotch Potch was built in the traditional local style in 1964.

It offers luxurious accommodation on two floors, including a reception hall, a dual-aspect master bedroom and two further bedrooms on the upper floor.

On the lower ground floor there is a large living room, a handmade Richard Winfrey kitchen and a stunning recent addition – a splendid dining conservatory with breathtaking views over the river.

The house, which appears to belie its name, comes with gated driveway parking, a thatched studio/home office, landscaped and well-stocked gardens, terraces and a deck, with steps descending to the village.

Planning consent has existed to convert the loft space to a superb master suite with 360-degree views. The owners have also considered extending the house to the rear, but, as their children have now left home, they have not felt the need to do so.