Henley Park in Normandy, Surrey sits in seventeen acres of stunning parkland.

Grade II Listed Henley Park, currently on the market with Sotherby’s International Realty at a guide price of £1.295m is a beautiful mansion house with origins dating back to Domesday.

From the Black Death to royalty, sexual scandal and a role in the Second World War effort, Henley Park has many tales to tell. Charles I enjoyed the property as a hunting lodge, with its imposing position on a ridge north of the village of Normandy, set within parkland, with views over woodland to the Hogs Back.

Normandy can trace its history back to the Conqueror, whilst Henley Park was part of the royal Forest of Windsor as early as the 12th century. After a succession of royal and noble owners it finally passed in to private hands around 1630. It was rebuilt in the Georgian style and was finally restored in 1998.

Within the property is a 3,500 sq ft Georgian wing offering an impressive double length reception room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Nearby, the quintessential English village of Pirbright has a wonderful selection of shops, public houses and boasts a village green with a pond. There are many schools, both state and independent within the local area including Pirbright Village Primary, Woodcote House, Hall Grove, Knowle Hill, Salesian College, Guildford High Frensham Heights, Royal Grammer, Cranleigh and Charter House.

There are also a number of golf clubs serving the area and ample opportunities for walking, cycling and riding. Excellent commuter links to London via train in under an hour and via the A3 and M25.

Henley Park is on the market with Sotherby’s International Realty at a guide price of £1.295m – see more details and pictures.