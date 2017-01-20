The perfect Tuscan villa? 6 beds, pool, and just over £300,000

A quite astonishing opportunity has arisen for those looking for an Italian getaway.

This glorious property in Tuscany seems to have it all: beautiful inside and out, with plenty of space for guests to relax and enjoy the Italian countryside.

And it is on the market for just €350,000 – that’s just a shade over £300,000 – via Italianluxuryasset.com.

The property in the village in Sestino has been sympathetically restored by the current owners, with existing stone features retained wherever possible throughout the 2,500 sq ft.

The large kitchen features a French window leading out onto the backyard overlooking the valley, and letting you bring dishes directly out to the garden for al fresco dining.

There are five bedrooms on the first and second floors and a further one downstairs, which can also be used as a dining room.

The bedroom at the very top of the house is worth a special mention: converted from a dovecot whose holes have now been covered with glass to create a striking effect.

The location is perfect for those really looking for peace and quiet: the village is small, with the nearest town of any size some 6km away. The coast is about an hour away, with the airports at Rimini and Perugia some 60km and 104km away respectively.

You can find more details on the agent’s website, or to find more properties for sale in Italy take a look at Country Life’s international property search pages.

