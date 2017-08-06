Four gorgeous properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Our weekly round-up of properties advertised in Country Life includes a period property in Essex and a stately home in Berkshire.
Berkshire – £26 million
A unique opportunity to restore an historic stately home and create one of England’s finest properties either as a magnificent country house or high-tech wellness centre.
On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.
Essex – £1.15 million
Full of charm and character lies this beautiful four bedroom period home in Loughton, set within walking distance of the Central Line station, High Road shops and Epping Forest.
On the market with Woodbury Homes. See more details about this property.
Oxfordshire – £1,700,000
A former Mill House and separate cottage within 40 minutes of London.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Wiltshire – £2,750,000
A pretty Grade II Listed country house with extensive ancillary accommodation.
On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.
Best country houses for sale this week
