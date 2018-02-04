Two grand and impressive mansions, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at two of the finest houses to appear in Country Life over the past week.
Cheshire – £4,250,000
An exquisite Listed Grade II Georgian 6 bedroom country house, with substantial ancillary accommodation, nestling in about 21.7 acres.
For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
North Yorkshire – £3,950,000
A beautiful Grade II listed house set in historic gardens and parkland.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
24 magnificent houses, as seen in Country Life
We take a look back at the finest properties to come up for sale via Country Life in the past…
31 of the most spectacular properties for sale in the world right now
From eye-popping New York penthouses to French country houses where you'll scarcely believe what you can get for your money,…
Spectacular Scottish castles and estates for sale
We take a look at the finest country houses, castles and estates for sale in Scotland