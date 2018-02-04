Two grand and impressive mansions, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at two of the finest houses to appear in Country Life over the past week.

Cheshire – £4,250,000

An exquisite Listed Grade II Georgian 6 bedroom country house, with substantial ancillary accommodation, nestling in about 21.7 acres.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

North Yorkshire – £3,950,000

A beautiful Grade II listed house set in historic gardens and parkland.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.