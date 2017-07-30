The much-loved Wiltshire bolthole of Vivien Leigh, star of Gone with the Wind, has gone on the market.

The actress – who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in the classic 1939 film – lived in the house with her first husband, Leigh Holman.

And while the pair divorced after eight years – after the actress began her relationship with Laurence Olivier – they remained great friends throughout their lives, and Leigh often returned to stay at the house near Warminster over the years.

Indeed, her name appears on almost every other page in the guest book for Grade II-listed Queen Anne manor house, named Zeals, which is on the market at an asking price of £1.1 million via Humberts having been put up for sale by her grandchildren.

It’s a beautiful, cosy house set in just over an acre of grounds, boasting six bedrooms, formal gardens and outbuildings.

Further land and buildings are available by separate negotiation – see more details and pictures at the Humberts website.