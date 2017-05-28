15 beautiful houses for sale, as seen in the pages of Country Life

The 24 May 2017 issue was a special edition focusing on the West Country.

Ashton House, Somerset – £2,500,000

A sprawling Edwardian House with fine views

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Barvas, Isle of Lewis – Offers over £850,000

All round sporting estate offering salmon and trout fishing, walked-up grouse, snipe and wildfowl provide exciting sport and the opportunity for red deer stalking and woodcock shooting.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Burley On The Hill, Rutland – £1,050,000

A truly special country house forming part of one of the finest and most important Grade I listed mansion houses in England.

On the market with Kirk Estates. See more details about this property.

Clovenfords, Selkirkshire – Offers over £5,500,000

Glorious private position above the River Tweed in the heart of the unspoilt Scottish Borders, and yet only 35 miles from Edinburgh City Centre

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Dinder, Somerset – Guide price £1.6 million

An elegant former Rectory and adjoining Victorian house, with private enclosed gardens and stunning views over the surrounding countryside

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Dittisham, South Devon – Offers over £1.5 million

Gorgeous cottage and lodge in an idyllic south facing waterside setting of just over 5 acres including 1/3 mile of private foreshore, mooring, gardens and woodland

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Hanger Farm, Devon – £1,975,000

A beautiful and historical farmhouse inside Dartmoor National Park in an elevated setting

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Kingcombe Farm, Dorset – £995,000

A beautifully-restored farmhouse in a unique, peaceful location.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Kingswear, South Devon – Prices from £395,000

This stunning, iconic Grade II Listed landmark building situated on the shore of the River Dart has been restored to a very high standard.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

Malt Cottage, Berkshire – £1,150,000

It’s the first time on the open market since 1939 for this home.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Netherwood, Devon – £2,500,000

A modern house with a prime position in the heart of Salcombe.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Staplehurst, Tonbridge, Kent – Guide £2.95 million

An exceptional Grade II* listed Elizabethan manor house, coach house and excellent recreational facilities, all set in beautiful park-like gardens and grounds.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

The Old Rectory, Dorset – £1,850,000

Handsome Grade II listed former rectory with enchanting gardens and grounds.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Vencroft Farm, Somerset – £1,850,000

A family house with magnificent views.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

Wadeford, Somerset – £1,500,000

A particularly handsome house, unlisted, with manageable gardens and grounds, enjoying country views.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.