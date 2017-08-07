The Colorado ranch with real dinosaur footprints within its grounds

West Creek Ranch boasts some of the most enduring and treasured natural geological wonders of the American West.

For those that fancy a taste of cowboy country, 7,000-acre West Creek Ranch is situated mostly in Mesa County, Colorado, with parts in Grand County, Utah.

The enormous ranch is owned by John Hendricks, the founder of Discovery Channel, and is currently on the market with Sotherby’s International Realty at a guide price of $149 million.

The expansive property encompasses unique land formations including the soaring precambrian rock cliff walls of Unaweep Canyon, and expansive high plateau country that contains a stunning log cabin retreat, with magnificent views of the La Sal Mountains of Utah. In total, the residential structures of West Creek Ranch (including the main residence, guest house, stables, and Sky Mesa cabin) contain a total of 14 bedrooms, 12 full baths, and 2 half baths.

Centre Sky, an architecture practice that specialise in mountain architecture and sustainable architectural design were responsible for the build. The style of the property evolved into an Unaweep style – mixture of elements familiar to the Anasazi of Mesa Verde and Chaco Canyon, and the Pueblo Revival Style of the 1920’s with it’s Moorish-influenced architectural motifs with an ecological twist. Pumice-Crete walls act as thermal mass to absorb the heat in the hottest times of the day and to release the heat as the temperature begins to drop.

The main residence features exquisite finishes and craftsmanship throughout more than 22,000 square feet of indoor living space that includes eight bedrooms and eight bathroom, a chef’s kitchen, art studio, theatre room, game room, gym, six fireplaces, a two-level circular stone library, staff quarters, four water fountains, and a pool and spa.

Outside, treasures include a bear and mountain lion habitat, real dinosaur footprints, and the historic ruins of Driggs Mansion. There are also irrigated equestrian and bison pastures, fishing ponds, a grass airstrip and hangar, helipad, stables, astronomical observatory, and trout stream.

About 4,000 aces of the property are in a conservation area, which means that no roads or structures can be built. So if you fancy a taste of the unspoilt wild West without giving up all mod cons, this is the ranch for you.