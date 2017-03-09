What the Monopoly board would look like at 2017 prices

The iconic board game Monopoly is as much fun today as it ever was – despite the quirk of the tiny (by modern standards) cost of renting and buying on each of the spaces.

The people at London Fox Lettings have obviously been wondering what it might look like with more realistic pricing, because they’ve cooked up this fun version of the London Monopoly board based on real-world average prices.

Instead of costing £60, with rent being £2 and building a house costing £10, Old Kent Road will now set you back £375 in rent and almost three quarters of a million quid for a house. The latter on Mayfair will set you back £2.5m.

As you might imagine, this leads to all sorts of quirks – not least rent on Northumberland Avenue looking like a total bargain. We’re not sure how they even found a flat down that way, but good luck to whoever got it for not much more than £1,000-a-month.

There are also a couple of other things we wish they’d done, such as using the cost of the average season ticket for the stations (the average commute from Essex to Liverpool St comes in at roughly £4,000-a-year, for example)

While we’re nitpicking there’s something else to mention: if you wanted to actually play a game with this set, there would be a rather large problem. Namely the fact that the standard Monopoly set that we all grew up with contains a grand total of £15,140.

To put it another way, you’d need to buy 169 sets just to have enough cash on hand to buy a single house on Mayfair!

Click here, or on the image below, to see a full-size version: