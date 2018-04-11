The Country Life April 11 2018 issue looks at the British cows which are under threat, and celebrates 50 years of the Arts Society.

COWS: Britain’s native cattle breeds will disappear if we don’t keep eating them, warns Kate Green.

ARCHITECTURE: A look at Chenies House, by John Goodall.

POSH PAINT: Interior designers pick the ‘desert island’ shades of paint they couldn’t live without.

GARDENS: A look at Madresfield, the garden in Worcestershire that inspired Disraeli.

SQUID: Simon Hopkinson on how to cook this delicacy.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The stonemason.

THE GRAND NATIONAL: We preview the race and look at Aintree’s other sporting history.

LOYD GROSMAN: The writer, broadcaster and pasta sauce entrepreneur is also the president of The Arts Society – he explains how it flowered into an international body that’s now 50 years old.

PROPERTY: Penny Churchill looks at a house designed by a Formula 1 driver.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Before his sad death, the garden designer John Brookes shared his choice with us.

WALKING LIFE: Fiona Reynolds follows in the footsteps of the medieval bishops of Ely.

