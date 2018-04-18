The Country Life April 18 2018 issue looks at the wonders of Oxford, how to make a new house with character and finds the best bottles of Bordeaux for under £20.

ARCHITECTURE: Bighton Grange shows that a country house can be light, informal and family-friendly.

BUTTER: A revolution is under way – Emma Hughes meets a butter maker who is churning things up.

GARDENS: Non Morris visits Warnell Hall in Cumbria, where experimentation is the watchword.

TRACTORS: John Lewis-Stempel on his trusty machine.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The dry stone waller.

CRUISING THROUGH HELL: We pit the new Toyota Land Cruiser against the worst that Namibia can throw at it.

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Our theatre critic Michael Billington discusses the master musical genius.

PROPERTY: Penny Churchill looks at a house designed by a Formula 1 driver.

TRAVEL: Cumbria and California.

CAMPANOLOGY: Teenagers for whom the bells toll.

