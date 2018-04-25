The Country Life April 25 2018 issue looks at Norfolk terriers, dark magic in the Fens and has tips on outdoor living.

ARCHITECTURE: Alston Court, a house where you can almost taste the Tudor atmosphere.

PIANO COMPETITIONS: They attract huge followings, but who are the real winners?

INTERVIEW: Actress Imogen Stubbs on education, acting and life on the river.

DUMPLINGS: What is a Norfolk dumpling? Eve Stebbing explains.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The kipper-smoker.

PROPERTY: The finest homes for sale in East Anglia.

TOM PARKER-BOWLES: The writer shares his favourite things with Country Life.

OUTDOOR LIVING: Top designers on the best ways to relax outside in style.

DOGS: In praise of the Norfolk terrier, the smallest of the terrier family.

