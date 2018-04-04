The Country Life April 4 2018 issue is our interiors special, looking at how the classic English look is more popular than ever.

NURSERY RHYMES: Murder, skulduggery and lies are behind so many of our tales.

ENGLISH RENAISSANCE: How interior designers are being inspired by the classic English country house look.

FOUR POSTER BEDS: Max Rollitt on the possibilities of the grandest bed of them all.

VINTAGE REVIVAL: How the decoration of a Scottish home inspired a new textile business.

CARLA CARLISLE: On remembering, and forgetting.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The maltster.

HERONRIES CENSUS: The 90th anniversary explained.

PLUMPTON ROCKS: John Goodall on a Yorkshire recreation.

IN THE DRIVING SEAT: A look at the latest Mercedes off-roader.

LONDON’S INNER TEMPLE GARDENS: The gardens have been transformed – Non Morris took a look.

KEEP PETS SAFE: A vet’s warning about which plants can hurt your family pets.

