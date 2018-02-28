In our fabulous fine art issue we look at the rise of the conversation piece, interview the RA president, reveal 10 telegrams that changed history, plus schools that nurture talent and famously bad reports. Find out more here:
FAVOURITE PAINTING: The director of Tate Britain, Alex Farquharson, picks a stormy, epic Turner
TALKING POINTS: What gives the conversation piece its enduring appeal? Matthew Dennison explores this most intimate form of portraiture
PRESIDENTIAL COLOURS: Christopher Le Brun, artist and President of the Royal Academy talks to Mary Miers
EMBODYING THE ENLIGHTENMENT: John Martin Robinson explores the cultural influence of Charles Townley
SCHOOLS: James Bettley reveal the artistic treasures of the Royal Masonic School, Lucy Higginson funds the schools that lead the way in subjects from hockey to drama and Kate Green visits Beaudesert Park in its centenary year, plus Jonathan Self on reports and Oscar Norton on parents’ evenings
LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The mole-catcher
Subscribe to Country Life from £34.24, or £2.70 an issue
I AM WREN, HEAR ME ROAR: The dilutive bird has a powerful song, finds Ian Morton
INTERIORS: A dramatic painting sets the tone for an artist’s drawing room by Gavin Houghton, plus London Design Week
WARS, WEDDINGS & BOILED EGGS: Rob Crossan recounts the stories behind the most legendary, curious and useless telegrams ever sent
LUXURY: Hetty Chidwick discovers Julian Lloyd-Webber’s life essentials and visits Chase Distillery
GARDENS: Steven Desmond explores the remarkable grounds of Villa San Michele, built on Roman ruins
COOKING: Melanie Johnson makes Swiss-chard rolls
If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?
You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.