Country Life January 3 2018 is a purrfect start to the new year for cat lovers as we take a look at literary felines, while John Martin Robertson examines a Georgian house saved from the wrecking ball.

CATS: Emma Hughes explores the nine lives of fictional felines.

BIRDS: The pelicans of St James’s Park – and how they almost sparked a global crisis.

SOCKS: Like it or not, your socks make a statement about you. Katy Birchall explains.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: The director of the NSPCC on a Singer Sargent piece.

ARCHITECTURE: Marston House is one of the most important Georgian houses in the South West, but came close to demolition.

SUITS: Jonathan Self takes a trip beyond Savile Row to find bespoke suits across the country.

FOCUS ON FARINGDON: The Oxfordshire market town dissected by Matthew Rice.

BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM: Designer Joanna Wood shows us around her delightful room.

REMEMBERING 1918: Country Life’s archive manager Melanie Bryan looks back on life 100 years ago, via the pictures in our astonishing archive.

ALRIGHT, SQUIRE?: What does the future hold for the English country squire? Adrian Leak finds out.

COOKING: Melanie Johnson shares three fine kale recipes.

PROPERTY: What London buyers are looking for in 2018, plus why house prices in the North will grow.

