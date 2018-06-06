Country Life June 6 2018 focuses on fine art, takes a look at London’s lost palace and considers the merits of indoor versus outdoor pools. Find out more here:

FAVOURITE PAINTINGS: We celebrate 10 years of our regular feature, with the director of the National Gallery making his choice and a look back at some of the choices over the years.

FOOD & DRINK: Strawberry treats.

ARCHITECTURE: Norfolk House in London, recreated 80 years after its demolition.

FOXGLOVES: Ian Morton looks at the lore of this beautiful flower.

POOLS: Indoor v outdoor? Amelia Thorpe on what you need to know before you take the plunge.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The rocking horse maker

PROPERTY: The home of H.E. Bates of Darling Buds of May fame

THEATRE: Michale Billington on a new production of Kiss Me, Kate

ART: The atmospheric new galleries at Westminster Abbey.

GARDENS: Non Morris visits a brilliant new garden at Euridge Farm.

