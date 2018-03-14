The Country Life March 14 2018 issue has advice on getting married, country houses that are just the right size and tips on how to cook the perfect steak.

WEDDINGS: Country Life’s wedding special includes advice on which traditions, what to wear, honeymoons and more.

PERFECT STEAK: Simple, yet perfect. Simon Hopkinson shows you how it’s done.

SMALLER COUNTRY HOUSES: Not too big, not too small.

JOHN LEWIS-STEMPEL: Our columnist on the tranquility of trees.

THE PASSION: Ysenda Maxtone-Graham on Bach’s St John.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The florist.

YORK WALK: Fiona Reynolds meanders round the walled city.

DOGS’ HOMES: Cracking kennels for pampered pooches.

ARCHITECTURE: John Goodall looks at Ockwells in Berkshire.

AN ANGLESEY GARDEN: Non Morris on Palas Cadnant.

PROPERTY: Penny Churchill picks out Cornish gems.

PRESIDENT OF THE HHA: James Birch of Historic Houses speaks to Country Life.

