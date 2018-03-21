The Country Life March 21 2018 issue picks the best places to live within an hour of Britain’s great cities, examines the state of the art in kitchen design and has a lot to say about fountain pens.

LIVE THE GOOD LIFE WITHIN AN HOUR OF THE CITY: We pick out the finest commuter towns within an hour of Britain’s big cities.

GREEN LANES: John Wright on the charm of these beautiful routes.

MEET THE ‘BUTCHER BIRD’: Simon Lester on the gruesome talent of the grey shrike.

KITCHEN ISLANDS: Clever new ideas are springing up in these kitchen designs.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The pigeon fancier.

DISCO FEVER: Charles Rangely-Wilson tries out the new Land Rover Discovery.

CLIFEE CASTLE: The Yorkshire pile created by a flamboyant merchant.

TOP TOASTIES: Melanie Johnson shares her recipe for the ultimate Welsh Rarebit.

FOUNTAIN PENS: You already knew that they’re better than biros. Flora Watkins spells out exactly why.

PROPERTY: Penny Churchill looks at Claverdon Hall.

HISTORY OF THE WORLD VIA THE MEDIUM OF WATERCOLOUR: Huon Mallalieu applauds a bold initiative.

