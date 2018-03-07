Country Life March 7 2018

Our special issue names the 100 finest country house architects, interior designers, decorators and garden designers in Britain – you can’t afford to miss it if you have plans to improve your home this year. Here’s what else you can expect:

FAVOURITE PAINTING: BBC foreign correspondent Feargal Keane picks a portrait.

THE REAL EASTER BUNNY: It’s not a bunny after all, but a brown hare. Marianne Taylor explains.

CARLA CARLISLE: How young people are the key to ending gun crime.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL: Marcus Armytage on the stories which will come out of next week’s big meeting.

PASHLEY MANOR: Jacky Hobbs on the annual tulip festival at the Sussex house.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The brick maker.

SAVED FROM THE WRECKING BALL: Capheaton in Northampton has been revived by the family who nearly presided over its destruction.

CAULIFLOWER PIZZA: If you guessed that this creation could only come from Melanie Johnson, you’d be right.

GARDEN PHOTOGRAPHY: A look at the best images from the 11th International Garden Photographer of the Year competition.

THEATRE: Michael Billington on a star-studded show about good and evil.

PROPERTY: A 272-acre estate that includes its own cross-country course.

AUCTIONS: Fantastic beasts and where to buy them.

