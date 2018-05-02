Country Life May 2 2018 is our stunning Cotswolds number featuring leading landowners; our Badminton preview; plus delightful daisies and shepherds’ huts. Find out more:

LETTER TO MEGHAN: Carla Carlisle welcomes Royal bride Meghan Markle to the Anglo-American Sisterhood

THE LAY OF THE LANDOWNERS: Rupert Uloth visits four major Cotswold estates to find out how their owners are adapting them for 21st-century life

BADMINTON HORSE TRIALS: Kate Green looks forward to the horse trials, one of Britain’s greatest sporting traditions

FAR FROM THE MADDENING CROWD: Amelia Thorpe steps into the small, but perfectly formed, world of the shepherd’s hut

PROPERTY: The finest homes for sale in East Anglia.

COTSWOLDS REVISITED: The house in which Waugh wrote Brideshead Revisited is on the market, reveals Penny Churchill, Annunciata Elwes finds Cotswold properties for less than £1 million and Arabella Youens examines the north-south divide

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: Blackpool rock maker

FAVOURITE PAINTING: The poet Pam Ayres chooses a dramatic Australian landscape

FINE ART: Duck End House near the Rollrights, home to the art dealer Philip Mould and his wife, is a work of art in itself, says Jeremy Musson

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.