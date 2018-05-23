Country Life May 23 2018 explores orchids at Chatsworth; admires the finest tree avenues in Britain; and reports on the art of duelling. Find out more here:

EXPLORE ALL AVENUES: Far from bringing Nature to heel, Britain’s finest avenues of trees awe us with their powers, says Mark Griffiths

DUEL PERSONALITIES: Ian Morton reports on Man’s fatal attraction to the art of duelling

A FOOLPROOF GUIDE TO WISTERIA: Alan Titchmarsh gives advice for growing this most glorious of horticultural spectacles

CHATSWORTH: An orchid display at this year’s Chatsworth Flower Show revives memories of the ‘orchidmania’ that gripped 19th-century plant-collectors, reveals Mark Griffiths

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: Gunmaker

FAVOURITE PAINTING: The designer Cath Kidson chooses one of Gerhard Richter’s ‘Candle’ series

CLEAN LIVING: A fortune made from soap created one of Britain’s most impressive garden towns. Stephen Brindle reports on Port Sunlight, Merseyside

ART & ANTIQUES: For exquisite furniture and art, Rupert and Jessica Brown are the go-to father-and-daughter duo, discovers Mark Palmer

TRAVEL: Venice Simplon-Orient Express and Hermanus, South Africa

THE DESIGNER’S ROOM: A luxurious marble bathroom by Kim Warburton

ALL GOOD GIFTS AROUND US: John Lewis-Stempel gets lost in a verdant verge

CRICKET: Roderick Easdale isn’t convinced by the selection process for the England cricket team

FOOD & DRINK: Emma Hughes tries Seedlip and Simon Hopkinson’s perfect pasta

GARDENS: Catherine Fitzgerald describes her plans for the garden of her family home, Glin Castle, in Co Limerick

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.