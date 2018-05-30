Country Life May 30 2018 takes a rosy look at Somerset; visits Sydenham House; and explores a superb Repton-designed garden. Find out more here:
SOMERSET: Britain’s best county? Rupert Uloth takes a look
FOOD & DRINK: The British wine awards
ARCHITECTURE: The restoration of Sydenham House following a fire.
DU MAURIER’S MASTERPIECE: Rebecca continues to enthral 80 years after publication. Flora Watkins explores Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel
BARN STORMING: Advice on barn conversions from Tom Howley and Maria Speake
LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The lock-gate maker
FAVOURITE PAINTING: Lord Hesketh makes his choice
PROPERTY: Glorious houses in the West Country, and living on the moors
LUXURY: Susan Hampshire’s favourite things
CHEDDAR: How Quicke’s Dairy make Britain’s favourite cheese
GARDENS: Non Morris visits the Repton-designed grounds of the Endsleigh Hotel in Devon
