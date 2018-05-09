Country Life May 9 2018 has advice on heirlooms, carrots and our Country Life International supplement.

Find out more:

HEIRLOOMS: Why it matters that you own some things so fine that you’ll want to pass them on to your children – and they’ll actually want them in return

PAINSHILL PARK: A Surrey landscape brought back to life.

RAINBOWS: How they’ve inspired legend, art, superstition and literature for millennia.

CARROTS: How to make them zing with as much flavour as they already have colour.

PROPERTY: The best homes in Britain for sale.

WATCHES: How to choose a watch good enough to pass on to the next generation.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The lace-maker

FAVOURITE PAINTING: The singer Humphrey Berney chooses a dramatic Norfolk landscape

LAPWINGS: The distinctive peewit sound is becoming rarer and rarer, and our correspondent is concerned.

