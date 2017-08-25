Only 25 minutes from buzzy Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Hetty Chidwick visits the luxurious Chable Resort & Spa

Before I had even arrived, Chablé Resort’s self-description – ‘hedonism and wellbeing’ – intrigued me. Only 25 minutes from buzzy Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, it occupies a beautifully converted hacienda and has 38 standalone casitas, each with a private pool.

An overnight sensation when it opened late last year, the resort continues to evolve as the 750 acres of surrounding lush foliage and wildlife take hold.

The rooms here are super-sized – the bed took up only a fraction of the space in mine, which was bigger than my London flat, and the bathroom was breathtaking. With an open-air shower, I was bathing in the elements and the occasional but welcome bursts of tropical rain refreshed the air.

The two vast presidential suites, designed to accommodate larger groups, provide the option to dine privately, but don’t miss out on the atmospheric pool restaurant, Ki’ol, shaded by a large tree and festooned with twinkling lanterns.

Things to do

The spa is one of the most impressive in the world, set around a natural cenote (a cave system filled with natural fresh water, sacred to the Mayans), and the offerings are inspired by ancient treatments – healing, relaxing and restorative.

Then comes the hedonism: take advantage of Chablé’s tequila collection, which happens to be the largest in the world.

The food

Food is a treat, balanced but indulgent, and you can work some of it off with a personal-training session or some gentle open-air yoga.

You’ll leave feeling cleansed mentally and physically, but clutching a bottle of the resort’s own-brand tequila – a sure sign of a good holiday.

While you’re there

Surprise yourself by enjoying a meditation lesson—even sceptics will be floating on air within 10 minutes

Take a trip to Mérida and join the locals dancing in the square, before heading to La Nagrita for a margarita and energetic live music

Pick up a bike from reception so you can pootle round the resort at leisure

Each morning, aromatic coffee is delivered to your terrace with a pastry or two on the side – blame the geckos for eating the second

From £835 per night, based on two sharing a casita, including breakfast (00 52 55 4161 3085; www.chableresort.com). Return flights from London Heathrow to Mérida via Mexico City start from £547.57 (0800 977 5533; http://aeromexico.com)