Country Life Top 10: perfect wedding venues

Dreamy places to say 'I do'.

Babington House, Somerset

Perennially popular, Babington House offers true seclusion, with 33 rooms for guests and its own 18th-century chapel set in idyllic grounds

(www.babingtonhouse.co.uk; 01373 812266)

Iscoyd Park, Shropshire

Just five minutes from the picturesque St Mary’s Church, Whitewell, Iscoyd offers award-winning accommodation and Garden Rooms for the after-party

(www.iscoydpark.com; 01948 780785)

Wilderness Reserve, Suffolk

Book early for exclusive access to 5,000 acres of parkland and 50 bedrooms, spread across

a Georgian manor house and the estate’s farmhouses, cottages and barns. There are several beautiful reception spaces, including the new Orangery

(www.wildernessreserve.com; 020–7484 5700)

Aynhoe Park, Oxfordshire

In the place where imaginations run wild, Aynhoe’s 17th-century architecture and Capability Brown-landscaped parkland have seen it all. There’s a Baroque church next door and an underground club below

(www.aynhoepark.co.uk; 01869 810636)

Goodnestone Park, Kent

A hidden gem, Goodnestone now boasts newly refurbished interiors as well as award-winning gardens, which are some of the finest in the South-East

(01304 840107; www.goodnestoneparkgardens.co.uk)

Kinross House, Kinross-shire

With accommodation for 48, 17th-century Kinross House sits in fine formal gardens with breathtaking views across Loch Leven

(www.kinrosshouse.com; 01577 865626)

St Giles House, Dorset

An enchanting house with thrilling history and four whimsical wedding venues: the house, the park, the grotto and the church

(www.stgileshouse.com; 01725 517214)

The Gillyflower, Gloucestershire

The alternative to a classic, white marquee, The Gillyflower is a ‘future-rustic’ dinner and dancing venue made from sustainably sourced local materials and is entirely soundproof

(01452 720293; www.elmorecourt.com/gillyflower)

Hotel Endsleigh, Devon

Cesar’s Country House Hotel of the Year, Endsleigh is perfect for a relaxed, family wedding with glorious moorland and the Tamar valley views

(www.hotelendsleigh.com; 01822 870000)

Holkham Hall, Norfolk

This Palladian house is surrounded by a deer park, a lake, a temple and woodland. As well as the Statue Gallery, secluded walled garden and intimate dining room, couples can now use the brand new Lady Elizabeth Wing

(www.holkham.co.uk; 01328 713108)