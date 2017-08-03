Digital detox: How to make the most of a country getaway

Learn how to switch off.

In this increasingly fast-paced and digitally influenced era, it is incredibly difficult to find the time to switch off and get away from it all.

Most of us would jump at the chance to see rolling fields of green and read an actual book, as oppose to obsessively checking our Instagram feed – however when it comes down to it, it often proves much harder to fully switch off and enjoy the surroundings, when the temptation to immerse ourselves in our digital lives is hard to ignore.

To combat this, here are five digital detox tips from the getaway experts at Wilderness Reserve:

1. Say no to Wifi

It’s no secret that the first thing we do when we check into a hotel, before unpacking or grabbing a refreshment, is to ask for the wifi code. If you heading somewhere which probably doesn’t offer a very strong 4G signal, chances are your hotel will offer free wifi. However instead of jumping for that little piece of paper with the code on, why not say no? You’ve come all this way to get away from the perils of emails and Twitter feeds, so although it will be hard at first after a while you won’t even notice and you can get stuck into that book without any distractions.

2. Go for a walk

The best way to switch off and get a fresh take on things is to enjoy a long ramble throughout the countryside. If you’re going somewhere with fantastic views and forest land, take advantage and leave your phone at home so you can fully enjoy and soak up your surroundings.

3. Get to know the locals

Rather than continuing your conversations with those at home, why not head down to the local pub and have a real life conversation. Speak to someone you usually wouldn’t and get a fresh perspective on things.

4. Head to the coast

If your getaway destination is close to the coast, then why head down to the beach and enjoy a long walk followed by fish n’ chips. Sea air can do wonders for your mental as well as your physical health – just make sure you leave your phone at the hotel so you can enjoy some uninterrupted quality time.

5. Don’t be temped

As temping as it is to check your phone, try not to. Obviously you may want to make sure no one’s messaged or called in an emergency, but in terms of your digital feeds such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter- try to leave these until you are back in the city. You will appreciate them more after you’ve ignored them for a few days.