Hotel review: Dormy House Spa Hotel, Worcestershire

What

Relaxed Cotswold farm house hotel and spa, a stone’s throw from the quaint village of Broadway.

The History

Dating back to the 17th century it retains a lot of its former charm. Recently renovated, it is now one of the finest hotels in the area.

Sleep

With modern, cosy, traditional or rustic rooms, they are all charming in their own way. I would recommend a Top Notch room for traditional country chic or a suite if you’re after a very spoiling experience. There is even Rose Cottage, which has its own courtyard.

Eat

Smart – The Garden Room restaurant is a more formal affair with a stunning outdoor area for alfresco dining in warmer weather.

Casual – The Potting shed is fairly informal, good pub food. Book before 9pm before some of the menu runs low.

Spa – The Greenhouse in the spa serves healthy, fresh, calorie-light food, and some naughty treats alongside too.

Little details

The music throughout the hotel was spot on. Coordinated by Music Concierge who put together bespoke soundtracks for each individual space. www.musicconcierge.co.uk/

Milk is ordered to the bedrooms through an ipad button, very swish, and very tempting to order lots!

The impressive décor is by Todhunter Earle, the same team who gave Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons its interior swagger. There are classical touches mixed with contemporary designs combining old antiques with new pieces. Very elegant.

There is a Veuve Clicquot Champagne nail bar. Sip while you’re pampered

Local attractions

Broadway Village

Daylesford for a potter round the shop and some tea and cake in the café. www.daylesford.com

Good for

Mother-daughter spa day treats

Romantic getaways

Weddings

Not so good for

Party animals

Pets

Six of the rooms are dog friendly. All doggie house rules can be found here:

http://dormyhouse.co.uk/Dogs-at-Dormy

Quirky fact

‘Dormy’ is a golfing term meaning ‘relax: you are in an unbeatable position’ Ideal name for a spa hotel and it still sits next to a golf course if you fancy practicing your swing.

Prices

Rooms from £230 a night with breakfast. Treatments from £45

(01386 852711; www.dormyhouse.co.uk)

