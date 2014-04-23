Hotel review: Dormy House Spa Hotel, Worcestershire
What
Relaxed Cotswold farm house hotel and spa, a stone’s throw from the quaint village of Broadway.
The History
Dating back to the 17th century it retains a lot of its former charm. Recently renovated, it is now one of the finest hotels in the area.
Sleep
With modern, cosy, traditional or rustic rooms, they are all charming in their own way. I would recommend a Top Notch room for traditional country chic or a suite if you’re after a very spoiling experience. There is even Rose Cottage, which has its own courtyard.
Eat
Smart – The Garden Room restaurant is a more formal affair with a stunning outdoor area for alfresco dining in warmer weather.
Casual – The Potting shed is fairly informal, good pub food. Book before 9pm before some of the menu runs low.
Spa – The Greenhouse in the spa serves healthy, fresh, calorie-light food, and some naughty treats alongside too.
Little details
The music throughout the hotel was spot on. Coordinated by Music Concierge who put together bespoke soundtracks for each individual space. www.musicconcierge.co.uk/
Milk is ordered to the bedrooms through an ipad button, very swish, and very tempting to order lots!
The impressive décor is by Todhunter Earle, the same team who gave Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons its interior swagger. There are classical touches mixed with contemporary designs combining old antiques with new pieces. Very elegant.
There is a Veuve Clicquot Champagne nail bar. Sip while you’re pampered
Local attractions
Broadway Village
Daylesford for a potter round the shop and some tea and cake in the café. www.daylesford.com
Good for
Mother-daughter spa day treats
Romantic getaways
Weddings
Not so good for
Party animals
Pets
Six of the rooms are dog friendly. All doggie house rules can be found here:
http://dormyhouse.co.uk/Dogs-at-Dormy
Quirky fact
‘Dormy’ is a golfing term meaning ‘relax: you are in an unbeatable position’ Ideal name for a spa hotel and it still sits next to a golf course if you fancy practicing your swing.
Prices
Rooms from £230 a night with breakfast. Treatments from £45
(01386 852711; www.dormyhouse.co.uk)
