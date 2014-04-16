Play bridge in Tuscany

A company specialising in luxury bridge holidays has launched a trip to Tuscany for keen players in May.

StockenBridge Breaks is currently taking books for the week of Saturday 17th May to Saturday 24th May 2014 where guests will be staying at luxury boutique hotel Poggio Ai Santi to enjoy a combination of bridge, rest and relaxation.

There will be two daily sessions of bridge tuition, duplicate or supervised play and supervised bridge every evening after dinner; these sessions are all optional and open to all standards of play.

Claudia Stocken, one of the hosts of the trip, says ‘You can be certain of an instructive and enjoyable game, no matter what your standard, but this 7-night trip is about more than just bridge.’

Other highlights of the holiday include wine tasting, golf, swimming, admiring the sea views from the gardens, and the restaurant at the hotel.

Prices range from £1,250pp in May. Bridge tuition, course notes and prizes, meals and accommodation are included. To find out more information or to book visit www.stockenbridgebreaks.com

The trip will be repeated in October but is currently full so waiting list only.

